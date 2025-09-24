ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded by Erste Group Bank to “Buy” Rating

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Trading Up 0.6%

ASML stock opened at $963.51 on Monday. ASML has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $977.48. The company has a market capitalization of $379.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $765.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $738.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 101.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in ASML by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after acquiring an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in ASML by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

