Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 143,149 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143,149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 25.1% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

