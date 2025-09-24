Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 222 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $166.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average is $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $186.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $170.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,946 shares of company stock valued at $32,306,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

