Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Price Up 9.1% – What’s Next?

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.21. 285,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,127% from the average session volume of 23,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho set a $4.00 target price on Athira Pharma in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATHA

Athira Pharma Stock Up 9.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.01.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Athira Pharma stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,230,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Athira Pharma accounts for 0.7% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.27% of Athira Pharma worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.