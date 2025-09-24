Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $166.00 and last traded at $164.08. 156,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,363,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.63.

Specifically, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $1,304,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,498. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $1,304,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,498. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total value of $1,297,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,864.60. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Capital One Financial lowered Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.83. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 47,387.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

