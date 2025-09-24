Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Aura Minerals Trading Up 2.2%

Aura Minerals Company Profile

NASDAQ AUGO opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -42.83. Aura Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $35.52.

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability.

