B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $0.18. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 631.43% and a negative net margin of 163.17%.The company had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $311,235.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,777.98. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $57,687.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,326.24. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,178 shares of company stock valued at $938,776 in the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Featured Articles

