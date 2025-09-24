Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

