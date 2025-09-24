Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.
Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank OZK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bank OZK Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.92.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank OZK
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.