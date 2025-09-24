Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.1%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

