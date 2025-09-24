Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and LifeStore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Financial Analysis

LifeStore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Get LifeStore Financial Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares LifeStore Financial Group and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Banner 21.15% 10.06% 1.13%

Dividends

LifeStore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Banner pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LifeStore Financial Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.3% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of LifeStore Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LifeStore Financial Group and Banner”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Banner $832.99 million 2.73 $168.90 million $5.25 12.55

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than LifeStore Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LifeStore Financial Group and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Banner 0 2 3 0 2.60

Banner has a consensus price target of $70.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than LifeStore Financial Group.

Summary

Banner beats LifeStore Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStore Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services comprising debit cards and ATMs, internet banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStore Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStore Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.