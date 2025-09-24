Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.33.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$47.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$21.73 and a 12-month high of C$49.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Barrick Gold news, insider Rousseau Jooste sold 3,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.70, for a total value of C$122,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,237 shares in the company, valued at C$2,370,478.85. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. Also, insider Poupak Bahamin sold 8,402 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total transaction of C$346,269.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,653.38. This trade represents a 22.23% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 62,990 shares of company stock worth $2,580,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

