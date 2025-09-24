Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.21 million, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $116.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2027 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 212,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.