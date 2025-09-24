Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

AIOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PowerFleet

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerFleet

NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

In related news, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,353.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,457,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,019.66. The trade was a 0.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,049.92. This represents a 55.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,487,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.