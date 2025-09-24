Beacon Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Beacon Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Beacon Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.60.
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
