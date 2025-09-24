Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.8571.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 916,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 392,977 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $515.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.15. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 78.27% and a negative net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

