Benchmark Lowers Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Price Target to $86.00

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $101.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Semler Scientific Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $483.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $81.56.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $5.31. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 86.20% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The company had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million.

Institutional Trading of Semler Scientific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 49,133.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

