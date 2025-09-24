Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) & Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Head to Head Analysis

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) and Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Constellation Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Big Rock Brewery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Rock Brewery has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -4.11% 31.41% 10.81% Big Rock Brewery -20.63% -52.12% -23.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Constellation Brands and Big Rock Brewery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 4 9 13 1 2.41 Big Rock Brewery 0 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus price target of $191.88, indicating a potential upside of 45.76%. Given Constellation Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Big Rock Brewery.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Brands and Big Rock Brewery”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $10.06 billion 2.31 -$81.40 million ($2.39) -55.08 Big Rock Brewery $31.65 million 0.59 -$9.83 million ($1.10) -0.69

Big Rock Brewery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big Rock Brewery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Big Rock Brewery on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook’s California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc. produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands. It also provides apparel and accessories, including jackets, headwear, sweaters, glassware, belt buckles, and coolers. The company sells its products to provincial liquor boards, grocery stores, on-premise and contract manufacturing customers; and through premises owned and/or operated by the Corporation, Big Rock's retail location and online through various e-commerce platforms. website, and third-party delivery services. Big Rock Brewery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

