Bitfarms Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 205,380 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 506% compared to the typical daily volume of 33,912 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the first quarter worth $48,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BITF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of BITF opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 3.50. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

