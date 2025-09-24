BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Set at $4.00 by Royal Bank Of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has been given a $4.00 price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

BlackBerry Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.18 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $116,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 530,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,183.20. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,200 shares of company stock valued at $182,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 216.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

