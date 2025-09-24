BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receives $1,154.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,154.0714.
A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 14.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BLK opened at $1,131.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,015.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,171.89. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
