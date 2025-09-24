Block’s (XYZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XYZ. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Block from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Block from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.68. Block has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Block had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $417,181.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 289,492 shares in the company, valued at $21,341,350.24. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $763,036.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 263,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,288,712.40. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,504 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,730,489,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $702,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $634,721,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $627,233,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $535,305,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

