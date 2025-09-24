Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $85.95 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 7162553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $211,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 224,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,292.96. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 400 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $28,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 231,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,506,629.40. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 302,205 shares of company stock valued at $14,919,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,790,000 after acquiring an additional 95,990 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,803,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after acquiring an additional 546,372 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,010,000 after acquiring an additional 821,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,821,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,935.98 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

