BMO Capital Markets Lowers EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $60.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. Barclays lifted their price target on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $50.99 on Monday. EQT has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

