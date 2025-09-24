Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Booking by 10,375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,509.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,561.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,246.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,060.98 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price objective (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

