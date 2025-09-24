Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Shares Up 11.3% – Should You Buy?

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 4,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Brembo Stock Up 11.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

Brembo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.