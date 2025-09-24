Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $92.60

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BMRN opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 90.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,429,000 after buying an additional 2,654,768 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,475,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,352,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,288,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

