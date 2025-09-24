Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target at $37.59

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.5882.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, August 1st.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $48,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 237,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,191.36. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $76,748.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,343.70. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,781 shares of company stock worth $1,565,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 419.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Five9 by 11,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

