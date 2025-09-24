Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price at $4.73

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.7273.
A number of analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Summit Redstone set a $5.00 target price on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, September 5th.
Shares of HCAT opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.53.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.
