Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Target Price at $163.82

Shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.5833.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRTC

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.07. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $187.57.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 90.03%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total value of $4,816,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,760.52. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Minang Turakhia sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $206,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,956.13. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,489 shares of company stock worth $7,834,469. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.