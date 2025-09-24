Brokerages Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target at $85.50

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $52.06 on Friday. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $118.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lantheus by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,941,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,631,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,548,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1,196.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 310,301 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

