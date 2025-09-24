Brokerages Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $9.29

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 3.6%

PTON stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $995,147.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,658.34. This trade represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 206,901 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $1,609,689.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 737,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,990.64. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,842,992 shares of company stock valued at $14,694,447. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 64.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.