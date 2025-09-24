Brokerages Set Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) PT at $109.67

Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.6667.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upgraded Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $433,844.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,093.96. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $437,060.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,033.52. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,596. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,229,169 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $489,800,000 after buying an additional 2,318,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,954,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,187,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $407,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,703 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,456,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,571,507 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $224,930,000 after purchasing an additional 465,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

