Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) PT at $200.88

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.8750.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $142.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.17. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

