Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 277.42%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,294 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 8,478.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
