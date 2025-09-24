Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 680

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 580 to GBX 680 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,216.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burberry Group

Burberry Group Stock Up 1.9%

Insiders Place Their Bets

BRBY opened at GBX 1,143 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,223.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,025.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,468.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 597 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,375.

In related news, insider Kate Ferry purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,100 per share, with a total value of £35,508. Also, insider Orna NiChionna purchased 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,234 per share, with a total value of £14,906.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,180 shares of company stock valued at $36,837,808. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.