Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $28.25

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $28.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. UBS Group raised their target price on Premier from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.75.

PINC stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.05 and a beta of 0.61. Premier has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is 381.82%.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 3,349 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $85,633.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,861.49. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $168,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,738.13. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $317,230 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,259,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,402,000 after buying an additional 638,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,100,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,993,000 after buying an additional 208,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after buying an additional 561,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 84,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,151,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

