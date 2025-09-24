Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 331,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 274,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Canadian Gold Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a market cap of C$82.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.

About Canadian Gold

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

