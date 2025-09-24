Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$68.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.78.
CPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPX
Capital Power Price Performance
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Power
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.