Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$68.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.78.

CPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$65.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.47. Capital Power has a one year low of C$41.87 and a one year high of C$68.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

