CareDx’s (CDNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. William Blair began coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNA

CareDx Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.28. CareDx has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 308,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,358.68. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CareDx by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after buying an additional 1,153,011 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in CareDx by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,435,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,593,000 after buying an additional 245,651 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,892,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after acquiring an additional 274,625 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 11.5% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 182,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,548,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 127,223 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.