Carvana’s (CVNA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $440.00 price target on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $378.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Carvana has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.14, for a total value of $5,307,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,561.34. This trade represents a 65.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,131,750. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371,066 shares of company stock valued at $843,751,783 in the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 1,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 901,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,677,000 after acquiring an additional 840,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,468,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,091,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

