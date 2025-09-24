Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $520.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $529.10.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,514.64. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,320.80. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 580.0% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $551.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.53. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $363.00 and a 12 month high of $571.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.