Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $495.00 to $517.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as high as $473.24 and last traded at $471.97, with a volume of 3179376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $466.54.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
Institutional Trading of Caterpillar
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,656,286,000 after acquiring an additional 208,196 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 36,842.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,836,000 after buying an additional 7,279,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,165,899,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,204,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,626,000 after buying an additional 264,054 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,239,000 after buying an additional 3,721,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1%
The company has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.09.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.