Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $495.00 to $517.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as high as $473.24 and last traded at $471.97, with a volume of 3179376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $466.54.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,656,286,000 after acquiring an additional 208,196 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 36,842.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,836,000 after buying an additional 7,279,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,165,899,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,204,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,626,000 after buying an additional 264,054 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,239,000 after buying an additional 3,721,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.