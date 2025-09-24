CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 301,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 183,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 127,578 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.