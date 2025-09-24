Charles River Associates’ (CRAI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $235.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Charles River Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Charles River Associates Trading Down 0.3%

CRAI stock opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. Charles River Associates has a twelve month low of $152.57 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Charles River Associates had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $186.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.34 million. Charles River Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Charles River Associates’s payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles River Associates

In other Charles River Associates news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total transaction of $328,002.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,849.89. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Associates

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Associates by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charles River Associates by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Charles River Associates by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Associates by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Associates

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

