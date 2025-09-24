Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Trading Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 49,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 35,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Up 2.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.12.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 64.76% and a return on equity of 40.74%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,689.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

