Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Stock Holdings Lessened by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Rothschild Redb raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.