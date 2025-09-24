Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $275.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.81. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.06.

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

