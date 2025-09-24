Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, WBB Securities Analyst Says

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at WBB Securities from $45.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. WBB Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.37% from the company’s current price.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

CDTX stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cidara Therapeutics

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $29,795.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,935.48. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,272,727 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,365,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,083,012. The trade was a 207.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 684,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.