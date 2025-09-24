Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 729.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,581.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $154.44 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.64. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

