Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.42% from the stock’s current price.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLW. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 5.3%

CLW stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $344.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 2,384.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2,215.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.