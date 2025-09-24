CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $260.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3%

CME Group stock opened at $261.96 on Friday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $213.94 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.40 and its 200-day moving average is $270.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 138.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,084,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

